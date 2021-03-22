One injured in accident on Old Jacksboro Highway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A woman was taken to the hospital Monday after a car accident left her pinned inside of her car.
The crash happened on 38th Street and Old Jacksboro Highway around 1:30 p.m. Wichita Falls police said the woman was turning to travel east on 38th Street from Jacksboro Highway when her vehicle was hit by a truck traveling north on Jacksboro Highway.
The woman was pinned in her car but was later freed; she reportedly has non-life threatening injuries.
Wichita Falls Police Department officials are encouraging drivers to be careful since the rain can make it difficult to see and the roads can be slick.
