Severe storms are possible Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Showers and storms in the forecast Monday. We have an 80% chance of showers and storms. Some of these storms look to be on the strong to severe side. We are primarily looking at a low severe weather threat. Hail up to the size of golf balls and winds up to 60 mph could occur. I cannot rule out a tornado or two, but the overall threat for tornadoes is low. The high for today is 63. Overnight tonight, we are anticipating a few lingering storms, but they will move out of the area. Tonight, we will have a low of 44. Going into Tuesday, we will dry out. We will warm up to about 69, with sunny skies. Rain chances return on Wednesday and Thursday.