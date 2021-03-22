Youth boxers prepare for tournament

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At Fallstown Boxing, the sound of gloves hitting the heavy bag means preparations are underway for the USA Boxing National Championship, an event that was set for December but postponed due to the pandemic.
“We want to make the Olympic team and be the first ones out of here, Wichita Falls,” said Mike Zapata, head coach at Fallstown Boxing.
Emanuel Moreno and Emmanuel Carrillo are two boxers competing in this tournament with sights on winning more national championships.
“I want to go pro in the sport of boxing, make it far, win world titles, be a world champion one day. My next step is on trying to change the world,” said Emanuel Moreno, five-time national champion.
“My goal as an amateur would probably hopefully get to the Olympics. In 2024 would be the year I could qualify and make it on the USA team,” said Emmanuel Carrillo, six-time national champion.
Both fighters have been with Fallstown Boxing since a young age and consider the team at Fallstown Boxing a second family.
“It’s awesome working with them since they were six. They were six years old, you know, and you know everything about them and they work hard,” said Zapata.
With their discipline and dedication in boxing, the next generation of boxers see Carrillo and Moreno as role models.
“We hit the bags. We workout. We really look up to them,” said Ethan Mares, a boxer. “They are like the leaders of the team.”
As each boxer has their own reasons for going in the ring, helping the youth is like being a big brother.
“I don’t just do it for myself but I also do it for a lot of other people. I want to inspire kids. I want people to look up to me,” said Moreno.
“We’re here to help any kids that even if they don’t want to go into boxing, like just to do it as a sport or compete,” said Carrillo.
The national championship will get underway this Thursday in Shreveport, Louisiana.
