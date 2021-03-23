Chartwells K12 celebrates National Nutrition Month with healthy snack

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Brian Shrull celebrated the National Nutrition Month with Jada Rankin from Chartwells K12 who made a guilt-free snack.
Rankin brought her recipe and shed light on getting more nutrition:
“March is National Nutrition Month so I brought a snack that is called Oatmeal Cranberry Bites that uses really simple and easy ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry,” said Rankin.
This annual campaign was created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in efforts of making informed food choices and developing “healthful eating and physical activity habits.”
Oatmeal Cranberry Bites
- 1/3 cup peanut butter
- 1/4 cup honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/3 cup shredded coconut
- 1 cup dry old-fashioned oats
- 1/2 dried cranberries
In a large bowl, mix together all ingredients until well combined. Place them in the refrigerator to chill for about 30 minutes and then orm dough into 1 inch balls. Store bites in an airtight container in the refrigerator or freezer.
