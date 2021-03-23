Last day to register for Friday vaccine clinic in Nocona

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - Another vaccine clinic at Nocona General Hospital is set for Friday.
The Bowie News reports the clinic is open to people 50 and older and 18 and older with at least one chronic medical condition.
The clinic is set for noon to 3 p.m., on Friday, March 26.
Call (940) 825-2037 Tuesday, March 23, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
The clinic will be held at First Baptist Church Family Life Center at 511 Cooke Street.
Visit noconageneral.com to download and fill out the registration form before the clinic.
