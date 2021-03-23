Mercy Church hosting 2021 Easter Egg Drop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you want to put on an Easter egg hunt this year, Mercy Church in Wichita Falls has you covered.
You can contact the church who will let the Easter Bunny know to hide eggs all over your yard in time for Easter Sunday.
This is no small project, they’re dropping off around 25,000 eggs across the city.
“How can we still get people to find joy in the little things and this was a big thing no strings attached just loving our neighbors and loving our community the best we possibly can,” said Daniel Keeling, Mercy Church Pastor.
To sign up for the 2021 Easter Egg Drop, click here. The online form must be filled out by Sunday, March 28.
