17 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | March 23, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 3:54 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 17 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There were also 8 new recoveries and no new deaths were reported.

There are now a total of 14,773 cases in Wichita County, with 81 of them still being active.

72 patients are currently recovering at home while nine are in the hospital. At last check, there are two patients in critical condition.

There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,367 recoveries and 77,620 negative tests in Wichita County.

4 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 25,861
  • Second dose - 16,442

Beginning Monday, March 29, 2021, all adults will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. We will inform the public once the waitlist registration for the new category has opened. The Health District has no deaths, 17 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, and 8 recoveries to report today.

Total Hospitalizations = 9

Stable - 7

Critical - 2

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 2

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 1

50 - 59

No hospitalizations

60 - 69

Stable - 2

70 - 79

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

80+

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

