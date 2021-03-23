News Channel 6 City Guide: Apache Casino Hotel (2)

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re taking you inside Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton, Oklahoma. It offers resort-style hotel accommodations with top safety and health precautions in place.
You can find some of the best casino games in the area at Apache Casino Hotel with rows of slot machines and table games to choose from.
“Here at Apache Casino we have 850 machines on the floor,” James Dempsey, slot director said. “But some of them are exclusive to the southwest [Oklahoma] area. Like [...] Treasure Ball. It’s one of the guests’ favorite games. You can’t find it anywhere else in this service area, right now.”
Monday through Thursday, the casino is closed at night for deep cleaning. During the day, the staff is on hand to clean each machine between patrons. During the weekends, the casino is open 24-hours with extra cleaning in place for safe and fun gaming. We can’t forget about the table games at Apache Casino Hotel. You can find craps and roulette, blackjack, and Ultimate Texas Holdem.
“Our craps and roulette are unique in that we offer both of them here, at the same time,” Michael Bechard, director of table games said. “Our poker room is unique in that we do offer social distancing, [and] safety with our plexiglass dividers. We are able to seat eight at a game as opposed to four and five that is at other games. We also offer in our table games area, affectionately known as ‘the pit.’ we offer social distancing there as well.”
Health and safety measures are in place. Patrons have to wear a mask at all times throughout the public areas of the casino hotel. Upon entry, patrons will have their temperature checked and answer a questionnaire for contract tracing purposes. Extra work is also going into making sure the air within the venue is as clean as possible.
“We have 100-percent outside air units. That brings in natural ions and helps clean the environment. We took that measure to the next stage and basically introduced global plasma systems, and what it does is it creates ions in the air. So, every single one of our units in the casino is equipped with this now. Every hotel room is equipped with this. We have it throughout the property,” Brady Jones, vice president of design and development said. “As we studied what we could do to make it safer, we actually started looking into the science. The science said we need air movement to go from the ground up, we need to pull the bad air out. So, we actually recirculate our entire casino floor every five to seven minutes,”
For more on gaming, hotel reservations, special events, and more, head to ApacheCasinoHotel.com.
