Storm chances return Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Warmer weather is headed our way for Tuesday. Temps will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The wind will be strong out of the west at 15 to 25 mph. While we will stay dry today, rain chances return Wednesday. Wednesday, we will see mild conditions. We will have a high of 68 with partly cloudy skies. Rain looks to start in our western counties in the morning hours. A few storms look to be possible Wednesday evening. Rain chances and cooler weather will remain in the forecast. Thursday, we will have a high of 63. We will also have a 30% chance of showers.