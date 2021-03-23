TX storm survivors must prove residency for FEMA assistance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Severe winter storm survivors must show proof of residency for FEMA eligibility.
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, applicants must verify occupancy within three months of the disaster damage. If residency can’t be verified, they said the following documentation can be used for the same time period.
- Utility bills
- Merchant’s statements
- Employer’s statements
- A lease/ housing agreement
- Rent receipts
- Public official statement dated within the 18- month period of assistance
- Driver’s License, state-issued ID car or voter card
FEMA assistance is available for those eligible for housing and other needs including personal property and moving/storage.
You can click here for further information on the severe winter storms in Texas.
