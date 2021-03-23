Vaccine availability opens to all adults March 29th

The Covid-19 vaccine will be available to all adults in Texas starting March 29th. (Source: WOIO)
By KAUZ Team | March 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 11:18 AM

Texas (TNN) - Covid-19 vaccines will be available to all adults in Texas starting March 29th.

The Texas Department of State Health Services made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Officials said today that vaccine providers will continue to prioritize people who are the most at-risk for severe disease and death as a result of the Coronavirus.

So far, more than 3 million Texans have been fully vaccinated while more than 6 million have received at least one dose.

