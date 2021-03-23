Workforce Solutions virtual job fair begins Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Workforce Solutions North Texas is hosting a virtual job fair beginning Monday.
The virtual job fair is meant to benefit Wichita Falls and surrounding counties. A week full of events are geared for specific industries. Below are the details.
- Monday – Healthcare
- Tuesday – Manufacturing
- Wednesday – State Jobs and Criminal Justice
- Thursday – Retail and Hospitality
- Friday – General/Other Industries
The job fair will be from Monday, March 29 through Friday, April 2., from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
This virtual event is free and registration is open by clicking here.
Workforce Solution North Texas said, “Various employers will be represented for the event. Over 40 employers have registered and are ready to hire! These employers represent jobs currently available in the North Texas area and they are ready to hire great candidates!”
The organization said call (940) 322-1801 ext.102 if you need assistance presenting yourself for prospective employees, resume building or help with what to expect attending a virtual job fair.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.