Friends of WF Public Library giving away 30,000 books for free

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Books, books, and more books, it’s what fills almost every inch of the Friends of the Wichita Falls Public Library, and passing them onto others has become a passion for Alan Martin.
“Anybody that needs books and wants to learn something, it doesn’t matter if they have money or not we’ll help them out,” Martin said.
Martin’s love affair for reading started in the public library of Branford, Connecticut, made its way through the halls of Yale University, and has continued here in Wichita Falls for the last 55 years.
“I found a Wichita Falls girl, got married, we had three children, three grandchildren, and a house full of books,” Martin said.
The 78-year-old got involved with Friends of the Wichita Falls Public Library 30 years ago when it first started. Now, he’s been dealt with the task of giving away nearly 30,000 books that were donated to the organization from various groups in Wichita Falls, including the Wichita Falls Independent School District and Midwestern State University.
“It’s amazing. After COVID, a book was your outlet for anything you wanted, and right now is the best time to read,” Callie Gregory, longtime customer of Friends of the Wichita Falls Public Library, said.
The ultimate goal is to make sure the books get in the hands of those who can’t afford them in the area. This, Martin says, is the legacy he hopes to leave behind here in the Falls.
“Whatever you want, you can have it,” Martin said. “It boils down to making things available to people who need them.”
