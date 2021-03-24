James Staley III trial moved to 89th District Court after judge recuses himself

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - James Staley III’s trial has been moved to the 89th District Court after Judge Jeff McKnight of the 30th District Court recused himself in the case.
Staley was arrested in October of 2020 on a first degree murder warrant for the Oct., 11, 2018 death of Jason Wilder McDaniel.
Judge McKnight chose to recuse himself in the case because he previously represented the father of the victim, Bubba McDaniel, who will likely be a witness in this trial.
The Judge that oversees the courts in the area has now assigned the case to the 89th District Court.
