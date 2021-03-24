20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There were also nine new recoveries and no new deaths were reported.
There are now a total of 14,793 cases in Wichita County, with 92 of them still being active.
82 patients are recovering at home while 10 are in the hospital. At last check, there are two patients in critical condition.
There also have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths and 14,376 recoveries. 2 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 25,932
- Second dose - 16,463
Total Hospitalizations = 10
Stable - 8
Critical - 2
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 2
50 - 59
Stable - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 3
70 - 79
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
80+
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
