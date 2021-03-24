News Channel 6 City Guide: Crawfish and Cannons at Fort Belknap

NEWCASTLE, Texas (TNN) - The News Channel 6 City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on local businesses, events, and nonprofits across Texoma. In this episode, we’re giving you a preview of what you can expect at this year’s Crawfish and Cannons event at Fort Belknap on Saturday, April 10. There will be fun activities for every member of the family.
“The Crawfish and Cannons Festival is a family-friendly event out here at Fort Belknap where we are hoping to bring people into the fort,” Grant Ingram, manager of the Graham Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “Let them experience the history and the beauty that we have here while also enjoying crawfish, kids activities, The Goodnight-Loving Run 5K, 10K, and half marathon and then a concert by Shane Smith and the Saints. In conjunction, we are doing the Texas Forts Trail Wine Festival.”
The fun will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, with the Goodnight-Loving Run. This event is paying homage to the Goodnight-Loving Trail that began in Fort Belknap. A cannon will be fired off at the start of each race. To sign up for the race, visit GoodnightLovingRun.com. There will be vendors from the farmers’ market, kid’s activities, and armadillo races. You’re asked to not bring your own armadillo, they will be provided. Visitors will be also able to see living history.
“Crawfish and Cannons is so unique. Some people love crawfish. Some people cannons. Some people love both, like me,” Jim Hammond, director of Fort Belknap said. “So, it’s one of those things that we can use those things to draw people out, introduce them to history so they can understand the importance of Fort Belknap. While you’re here, we’ll have a living history unit set up in period-correct clothing. We will have some period-correct games that your kids can play. You will be able to interact with people that are dressed like it’s the 1850s.”
It will be a day full of events that you do not want to miss.
“I’m definitely most excited about the crawfish,” Toby Reddell, with De La Cruz & Reddell, PLLC which is a title sponsor for the event said. ”Of course the live music and just the comradery of everyone being around after somewhat of the COVID limitations being lifted. I’m excited for everyone to be able to come out and we’re excited to support everything.”
For more information and to purchase your tickets, head to CrawfishandCannons.com.
