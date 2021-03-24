One injured in motorcycle crash on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday after a truck and motorcycle were involved in a head-on collision on Southwest Parkway.
The motorcycle driver was heading eastbound in the far right lane of Southwest Parkway while the truck driver was going westbound. The truck driver then reportedly tried to turn into a parking lot, causing the two vehicles to collide. Officers on scene said they believe the truck driver’s vision was obscured by the sun.
The motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. The truck driver was not injured.
