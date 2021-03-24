RRA Ringgold Water System issues boil order

RINGGOLD, Texas (TNN) - The Red River Authority of Texas Ringgold public water system issued a boil order on Tuesday.
The order was issued because of a loss of power in Montague County that caused reduced distribution system pressure in the affected water system.
All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.
Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.
