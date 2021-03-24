Showers and storms are possible over the next couple of days

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Mild weather is in the forecast for the next few days. Rain and storm chances exist Wednesday and Thursday morning. A few showers are going to develop Wednesday morning. They will be over our western counties and clear the area by lunchtime. Wednesday night, storms will start developing. Thursday morning, showers and storms will still be in the area. They will clear out after lunchtime. The high of the day on Wednesday will be 64. Thursday will not be any warmer. Thursday, the high is 65 with clearing skies in the afternoon. Friday is looking fantastic. Friday we lose the rain chances, and we will warm up to 80 for the high.