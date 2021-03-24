VFW Post 8789 looking for new members

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8789 was established in Bowie seventy five years ago and is facing concerns of new membership as well as keeping the post open.
The VFW helps veterans and supports charities in the community. Membership has been down in the past five-to-seven years due to older members passing away.
The post is wanting to get the younger generation veterans interested in joining.
“The ones that had done Afghan and Iraqi war, just trying to get those interested because if they don’t get interested in VFW and in our post, we have no one to hand off to,” said Stacy Smith, VFW Post 8789 Commander.
Smith adds they are in the single digits of active members. With new members, they could bring fresh ideas to the post.
On Saturday, they are holding a VA outreach event and membership drive.
