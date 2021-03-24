WF community leaders deliver meals for Community Champions Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The usual Meals on Wheels volunteers were subbed in for community leaders from all across Texoma on Wednesday, who loaded up their cars for Community Champions Day.
“It really means a lot when the fire chief or the police chief or the mayor brings a meal to one of our seniors and makes their day,” John Gillespie, the board president for the Kitchen-Meals on Wheels, said.
For the six years Gillespie has been president, he said Community Champions Day has been one of his favorite days.
“Raise awareness of what we do and make it a special day for our clients,” he said.
“You feel a little bit of joy when you realize how many volunteers there are out there and how important this program is,” Mayor Stephen Santellana, who helped deliver meals, said.
“We just appreciate this great turnout and everybody helping us,” Gillespie added.
The clients who got those meals today said they feel that appreciation.
“I want to say I thank you,” Gussie Roberson said, “thank you for delivering my meals because I got dependent on it now.”
“I just keep them in my prayers, every day and night, I sure do,” Evra Tarver said, “I thank them very much.”
“I just love the idea of service and people just having a heart for seniors in our community,” Gillespie said.
