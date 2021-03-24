WF Municipal Court resumes normal hours Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls is slowly returning to normal business practices.
The Wichita Falls Municipal Court will resume normal business hours beginning Thursday, March 25. Officials said face masks are required for employees and the public, following the City of Wichita Falls’ COVID guidelines.
The City of Wichita Falls said the Thirty-Sixth Emergency Order of the Texas Supreme Court allows normal business hour operations effective immediately.
Zoom hearings are still offered as a safe alternative, according to the WF Municipal Court. Contact will resume for people with outstanding warrants and so they encourage individuals to contact the court by phone or walk in.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.