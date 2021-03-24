WFPD continues community service despite COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department’s annual report is in but with COVID-19, it does not look quite the same as 2019.
According to the department officials, most of its community events had to be either changed or cancelled. However, being back face to face is something they are striving to get back to everyday.
“What it really does is show what the units have been able to do through the years and it’s just to help with accountability with things we’ve been giving,” said Sgt. Charlie Eipper, Public Information Officer for the Wichita Falls Police Department.
Despite the looming pandemic, law enforcement continued to do what they could to stay involved.
“We were able to still have some of those classes via Zoom. We did a huge class for the WFISD staff on one of their work days just right over the computer. We were also able to teach some classes for some students and faculty out at MSU Texas,” said Jeff Hughes, Crime Prevention Specialists for the WFPD.
Both technology and social media have played a big part in that role.
“If we can use technology the way it was intended to be used we can accomplish a lot of great things. Especially for us here at the police department we’ve been able to stay in touch with our community because of technology, said Hughes.
The police department hopes to start back up their citizen police academy sometime this Fall and will be hosting Coffee With a Cop in April. They say having these programs help to show that they are people too, people here to help.
For more information on WFPD community program visit C.R.A.S.E. and the Citizen’s Police Academy.
