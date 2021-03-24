WIC Program features “Maya” chatbot

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Move over Alexa! There’s a new bot in town.
The Women Infants and Children Program’s site features a new “chatbot” named Maya. Maya is reportedly available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week to answer questions.
Maya can help you:
- Look up your next appointment
- Submit information
- Report a lost WIC card
- See if you qualify
- Start your application
- Find a WIC office or grocery store
- Answer your questions about WIC
Click here to chat with Maya or visit TexasWIC.org. Click on the pink chat bubble to get started.
Call WIC at (940) 761-7815 for more information.
