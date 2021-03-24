Wichita Falls ISD sets 2021 graduation dates

Wichita Falls ISD announced the 2021 graduation dates for Hirschi, Rider and Wichita Falls high schools on Tuesday. (Source: WFISD Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | March 24, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 3:49 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has announced the 2021 graduation dates for Hirschi, Rider and Wichita Falls high schools.

The ceremony dates can be found below:

  • Wichita Falls High School - Thursday, May 27
  • Hirschi High School - Friday, May 28
  • Rider High School - Saturday, May 29

All three ceremonies will take place at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. on their respective days.

WFISD officials are still working to find out if there will be a limit on the number of guests allowed; the number will reportedly be much larger than last year’s ceremonies if there is a limit.

