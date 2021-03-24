Wichita Falls ISD sets 2021 graduation dates

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls ISD has announced the 2021 graduation dates for Hirschi, Rider and Wichita Falls high schools.
The ceremony dates can be found below:
- Wichita Falls High School - Thursday, May 27
- Hirschi High School - Friday, May 28
- Rider High School - Saturday, May 29
All three ceremonies will take place at Memorial Stadium at 8 p.m. on their respective days.
WFISD officials are still working to find out if there will be a limit on the number of guests allowed; the number will reportedly be much larger than last year’s ceremonies if there is a limit.
