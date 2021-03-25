8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | March 25, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 2:28 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported 8 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There were also four new recoveries and no new deaths were reported.

There are now a total of 14,801 cases in Wichita County, with 96 of them still being active.

87 patients are currently recovering at home while nine are in the hospital. At last check, there are two patients in critical condition.

There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,380 recoveries and 77,980 negative tests in Wichita County.

5 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 25,577
  • Second dose - 16,324

Total Hospitalizations = 9

Stable - 7

Critical - 2

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

No hospitalizations

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

Stable - 1

50 - 59

Stable - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 2

70 - 79

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

80+

Stable - 1

Critical - 1

