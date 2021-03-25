Rain chances end Thursday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cool and wet weather is ahead of us for Thursday. Rain chances will continue through the morning hours. Rain chances will go away by lunchtime. The high for today will be in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. Tonight, we will have a low of 47 with mostly clear skies. Friday will be warmer. We will have a high of 80, with strong winds. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph. Going into the weekend, it is looking nice. Saturday, we will have a high of 77 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday is looking cooler. Sunday, we will only have a high of 70. That is thanks to a cold front that will move through the area this weekend.