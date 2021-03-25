Second COVID doses on Friday for Jack County

JACKSBORO , Texas (TNN) - The Jacksboro Texas Police Department announced scheduling for second doses in Jack County.
Jacksboro PD reports second doses are scheduled on Friday, Mach 26. This applies to people who received their first round of COVID vaccines on either Feb. 23 or Feb. 26.
From 8:30 a.m - 4:30 p.m., second dose COVID vaccines are offered for this group.
The vaccines are to be given at the Jack County Youth Fair Barn located at 1072 Hwy 59 North.
