Special prosecutor named to Watts case

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - District Attorney John Gillespie has deputized Gina Morgan as a special prosecutor to handle the investigation into Wichita county commissioner Jeff Watts’ misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated case.
Morgan is currently the Deputy Misdemeanor Chief for Denton County District Attorney’s Office and is a veteran intoxication crime prosecutor, according to District Attorney Gillespie.
We previously reported in February that Watts admitted to drinking before he was driving on February 18th, when he had a rollover accident near Electra.
He was later arrested for driving while intoxicated.
