Two victims in Wednesday night shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Two people were the victims of a shooting on Wednesday night.
Around 10 p.m., two minors were shot in a Wichita Falls neighborhood, according to the Wichita Falls Police Department.
The victims were brought to the Untied Regional Health Care System for treatment of their non-life threatening wounds.
The WF police are conducting interviews but no suspects are in custody.
The police department wants the public to know there is no danger for the community and this is believed to be an isolated incident.
Stick with News Channel 6 KAUZ for this developing story as this is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.