Vaccines are becoming more accessible across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Each week, thousands more COVID-19 vaccines get delivered to Texoma, and the number of places offering the shot is growing too.
For the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District vaccine waitlist, there is only around 700 people still waiting; that’s down from a few thousand not too long ago. County health leaders say it’s a good sign that vaccines are becoming more easily accessible.
“People can typically find a vaccine within a couple weeks and that’s what we are hoping to continue,” Amy Fagan, assistant health director for the district, said. “There are so many places that are getting vaccine through the federal program that have vaccine available.”
Vaccine doses come from either state and federal allocations. The daily COVID-19 updates for Wichita county only covers vaccinations from the state’s stockpile.
“So our numbers are much higher than what’s listed, that’s just the vaccines provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services,” Fagan said.
Widespread access to shots means less stress on the department’s vaccine waitlist. People we asked online say the process of getting their dose has gone smoothly.
Josh Grantham was only one of those people.
“I showed up, I was in the building for about five minutes, signed a waiver, got my shot,” Grantham said.
Grantham described the process as easy and adds most of his friends are also vaccinated.
“I just encourage everyone to get it, it’s not a complicated process, it’s been tested enough where it’s safe. Go get it so everyone around us can be safe and we can go back to normal,” Grantham said.
Now that all adults will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, changed to the county’s waitlist should be coming in the next few days.
