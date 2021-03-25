Vernon College graduation to be in-person

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vernon College Commencement ceremonies will take place in-person this year.
Vernon College announced the graduation ceremonies are being held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Kay Yeager Coliseum in Wichita Falls.
The school said seats will be socially distanced and cooperation is required.
“All graduates, faculty, and guests are required to maintain social distancing at any time a line is queued up for entering or exiting the coliseum,” said Vernon College officials.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.