Warm and Breezy Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Strong south winds bring a return of warm weather to the area on Friday with highs back up close to or above 80 with sunshine and some clouds. Winds will be gusty out of the south at around 30mph at times by the afternoon. We’ll stay warm for Saturday despite a weak front in the area. This front may drop our temperatures back down in the 60s for Sunday before we warm back up next week. There are no big rain chances in the forecast anytime soon. It’s getting dry with drought conditions starting to pop up.