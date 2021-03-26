Clay Co. Memorial Hospital vaccines no appt needed

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - No appointments are needed for Moderna vaccines at Clay County Memorial Hospital.
The Clay County Memorial Hospital said beginning April 2, from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m., vaccines are available.
No appointments are needed, according to hospital staff.
The vaccines are not exclusive for Clay County residents. The hospital said vaccines are open to anyone 18 years and older.
Organizers said the vaccine clinic is first come, first serve and will be set up from the rehab parking lot.
