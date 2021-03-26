March Madness: NCAA Men’s DII West Texas A&M wins on buzzer beater

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The WT Buffaloes defeated Lincoln Memorial with this jaw dropping buzzer-beater in the Division II Final Four in Evansville, Indiana.
The Buffs, down 86-84 with 7.5 seconds remaining, inbounded the ball for Qua Grant to drive to the bucket, missing his shot.
The rebound found the hands of Zach Toussaint, who was residing behind the three-point line and nailed a game-winning shot as time expired for top-seeded West Texas A&M in an 87-86 win.
You can watch the Division II men’s championship game Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on NewsChannel 6.
