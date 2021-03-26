2 deaths, 7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

By KAUZ Team | March 26, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 3:43 PM

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported two new deaths and seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There were also new 18 new recoveries.

The health district also reported 37 reinfections, with five being active cases at this time, and seven vaccine break-through cases which are individuals who are fully vaccinated who later tested positive for COVID-19.

There are now a total of 14,808 cases in Wichita County, with 83 of them still being active.

76 patients are currently recovering at home while seven are in the hospital. At last check, there are no patients in critical condition.

There have been 327 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,398 recoveries and 78,809 negative tests in Wichita County.

2 tests are still pending at this time.

The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:

  • First dose - 26,614
  • Second dose - 16,987

Beginning next Monday, March 29, COVID updates will transition to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday only. As we progress through the Spring, we will re-adjust the schedule accordingly if needed, depending on the number of cases and our current COVID situation.

Totals for the week ending March 26 are as follows:

Total new cases - 66

Positivity Rate - 5%

Case Type

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 11 cases

Community Spread = 27 cases

Under Investigation = 24 cases

Travel = 0 cases

Ages

0 – 5 = 2 cases

6 – 10 = 3 cases

11 – 19 = 6 cases

20 – 29 = 16 cases

30 – 39 = 12 cases

40 – 49 = 9 cases

50 – 59 = 10 cases

60 – 69 = 3 cases

70 – 79 = 4 cases

80+ = 1 cases

Total Hospitalizations = 7

Stable - 7

0-5

No hospitalizations

6-10

No hospitalizations

11-19

Stable - 1

20 - 29

Stable - 1

30 - 39

No hospitalizations

40 - 49

No hospitalizations

50 - 59

Stable - 1

60 - 69

Stable - 2

70 - 79

Stable - 1

80+

Stable - 1

