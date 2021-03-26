2 deaths, 7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

There are sadly two deaths to report today; Case 14,716 (80+) and Case 14,703 (70 - 79). There are 7 new cases, 7 hospitalizations, and 18 new recoveries. To date, Wichita County has had 37 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases. There are also 7 vaccine break-through cases which are individuals who are fully vaccinated who later tested positive for COVID-19.