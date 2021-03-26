2 deaths, 7 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported two new deaths and seven new COVID-19 cases on Friday. There were also new 18 new recoveries.
The health district also reported 37 reinfections, with five being active cases at this time, and seven vaccine break-through cases which are individuals who are fully vaccinated who later tested positive for COVID-19.
There are now a total of 14,808 cases in Wichita County, with 83 of them still being active.
76 patients are currently recovering at home while seven are in the hospital. At last check, there are no patients in critical condition.
There have been 327 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,398 recoveries and 78,809 negative tests in Wichita County.
2 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 26,614
- Second dose - 16,987
Beginning next Monday, March 29, COVID updates will transition to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday only. As we progress through the Spring, we will re-adjust the schedule accordingly if needed, depending on the number of cases and our current COVID situation.
To date, Wichita County has had 37 reinfections and of those, 5 are currently active cases. There are also 7 vaccine break-through cases which are individuals who are fully vaccinated who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Totals for the week ending March 26 are as follows:
Total new cases - 66
Positivity Rate - 5%
Case Type
Contact = 4 cases
Close Contact = 11 cases
Community Spread = 27 cases
Under Investigation = 24 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 2 cases
6 – 10 = 3 cases
11 – 19 = 6 cases
20 – 29 = 16 cases
30 – 39 = 12 cases
40 – 49 = 9 cases
50 – 59 = 10 cases
60 – 69 = 3 cases
70 – 79 = 4 cases
80+ = 1 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 7
Stable - 7
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
Stable - 1
20 - 29
Stable - 1
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
No hospitalizations
50 - 59
Stable - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 2
70 - 79
Stable - 1
80+
Stable - 1
