New unemployment fraud scam targets still-employed workers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you’ve gotten a letter from the state recently trying to claim unemployment benefits – but you still have a job – chances are it’s a scam.
“Do your do diligence, check that employee roster, make sure that employee has actually filed for unemployment and they are still not an active employee,” Monica Horton with the Better Business Bureau said.
Horton says scammers file these claims, hoping you overlook the employee still working for you. If that happens it can mean a mess of issues.
For Kelli Long, the vice president of Longo Landscape, she got letters addressed to two of her long time employees trying to claim benefits. Long asked the employees if they requested them and they denied doing so.
So she sent them back, marking the requests as fraudulent.
Long adds that the documents, which claimed to be from the Texas Workforce Commission, were mailed from a PO Box in El Paso. Long says they would normally come from Austin.
“Well it makes you nervous because you don’t know how many people are getting this and they don’t pay attention,” Long said.
If you are a victim of this scam, it could mean your social security number could be stolen. The BBB recommends pulling your credit report from all three reporting agencies.
“You’re going to look at it to make sure that everything that is being reported on there is actually accounts and things that you have opened and belong to you,” Horton said.
You can also freeze your credit report.
“That means that nobody is going to be able to get credit, including you. It’s going to be very difficult for anyone to be able to anything with that,” Horton said.
Victims are asked to report if this happens to the BBB Scam Tracker.
