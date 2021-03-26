Paranormal Cirque comes to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s not Halloween but if you’re up for a little thrill and scare, the MPEC is the place to be.
For four nights, the Paranormal Cirque is bringing magic, comedy, acrobatics and more to Wichita Falls.
Listed below are all of the Cirque’s performance times and dates:
- Thursday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 27 at 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 27 at 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday, March 28 at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $10 to $50 and masks are required.
Our very own Brian Shrull got out there Thursday morning to practice his own high-flying stunts.
No one under 13 years old is allowed and anyone under 17 years old must be with an adult.
Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.
