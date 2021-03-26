Phlebotomy trade school opens second location in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A return to Wichita Falls, the owner of a phlebotomy school opened here in February for those looking for a career change where you can become a phlebotomist, EKG tech and CPR certified.
These classes take just five weeks.
“It’s about the patient having good, quality bloodwork and it’s ways that we have to handle and treat that bloodwork. Not just how we stick the patient,” said LaToya Foster, owner of Blessed Hands Phlebotomy.
All day on Saturdays, Blessed Hands Phlebotomy students learn through lecture and lab.
One student recently finished the program on March 10.
“I was actually more inspired by the way that Ms. LaToya teaches her class and so I’m going to hopefully become an instructor for one of her schools,” said Keirra Washington, former student at Blessed Hands Phlebotomy.
Foster’s goal is to open up more jobs for phlebotomists in Wichita Falls.
“I stay on them until the job is done. So don’t thank me when you graduate. Thank me when you get that job,” said Foster.
As Washington looks back on her certification, her favorite part of this journey is what she’s doing onw with the school.
“Since I’ve graduated from her program, it’s coming back in and helping other students who are willing to learn. That’s the most fun part for me,” said Washington.
With two successful locations thus far, the next step is to expand a school in Lubbock.
