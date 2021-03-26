Red River Authority Ringgold water system rescinds boil order

RINGGOLD, Texas (TNN) - The Red River Authority of Texas Ringgold public water system rescinded their boil order on Friday.
The public water system was originally required to issue the order by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system.
They’ve now reportedly taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system
If you would like to contact the TCEQ, call (512) 239-4691.
