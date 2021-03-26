Structure fire caused by doghouse heat lamp on Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Eight fire units and 19 fire personnel were involved in controlling a structure fire on Friday.
The Wichita Falls Fire Department reports a structure fire happened on Covington Lane around 12:45 p.m. Fire officials said a call was made because there was smoke coming from the rear of the residence.
Authorities with the fire department said it took around 10 minutes to control the fire.
There were no injuries reported at the scene and The Red Cross was not called.
The fire was reportedly caused by a heat lamp in a dog house.
