Waggoner National Bank warns of counterfeit bills in Vernon

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Buyers should beware of this scam involving hard-to-spot counterfeit bills.
The Waggoner National Bank said they have received two counterfeit $100 bills which appear and feel authentic and even passed the retailer’s pen test. However, they did not pass the detection machine at a bank. The illegitimate currency was examined and bank officials said the bills are a reproduction of a “Series 1977″ $100 bill and have the exact same serial number.
The estimated lifespan for $100 bills is nearly 23 years so authorities said they generally don’t see this denomination currency older than 1996.
“Private businesses are free to develop their own policies on whether to accept cash unless there is a state law that says otherwise,” said the Waggoner National Bank on Facebook.
Waggoner National Bank wants to remind businesses there is no federal mandate requiring a business to accept cash.
The Vernon Police Department said anyone who comes in possession of these bills please contact the authorities.
