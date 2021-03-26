Warmer weather will stick around for the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Friday will be warmer. We will have a high of 80, with strong winds. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could reach 40 mph. Going into the weekend, it is looking nice. Saturday, we will have a high of 77 with mostly sunny skies. However, late Saturday, we could see a few showers. A few showers and storms look to develop along the cold front. Sunday is looking cooler. Sunday, we will only have a high of 70. At the beginning of the workweek, we will have nice weather. Monday, we will have a high of 75 with sunny skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 82. However, another cold front comes in by Wednesday. Wednesday and Thursday temps look to fall into the 60s.