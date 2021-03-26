WF County worker charged with tampering

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita County employee was issued a warrant in Clay County on Monday.
Ashley Culley, assistant director for information technology for the Wichita County, was reportedly issued a warrant in Clay County for tampering with a government record.
The arrest affidavit said Culley believed to knowingly falsify a government document in efforts to pass a Texas Department of Public Safety audit while she was employed with Clay County.
Culley’s representation responded, “This is nothing more than a personal attack. It is an abuse of power. We intend to get to the truth and expose what is really going on with this false allegation.”
