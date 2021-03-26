WF County worker charged with tampering

WF County worker charged with tampering
Wichita County employee charged in Clay County for tampering with a government record. (Source: WFIE)
By KAUZ Team | March 26, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 10:25 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita County employee was issued a warrant in Clay County on Monday.

Ashley Culley, assistant director for information technology for the Wichita County, was reportedly issued a warrant in Clay County for tampering with a government record.

The arrest affidavit said Culley believed to knowingly falsify a government document in efforts to pass a Texas Department of Public Safety audit while she was employed with Clay County.

Culley’s representation responded, “This is nothing more than a personal attack.  It is an abuse of power.  We intend to get to the truth and expose what is really going on with this false allegation.”

Stick with News Channel 6 KAUZ for this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.