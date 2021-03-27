3 arrested in Archer City “chop shop” bust

By KAUZ Team | March 26, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 10:45 PM

ARCHER COUNTY , Texas (TNN) - A bust in Archer County has landed three people behind bars.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd tells us that it was a “chop shop” operation.

Curd said multiple cars and motorcycles were found in various stages of being dismantled, along with the stolen vehicles, drugs, and guns were found.

The Archer County Sheriff’s Office is working with the WFPD Auto Theft Division and they believed this bust could help solve more stolen car cases.

