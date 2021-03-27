Chance is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a dog named Chance who is in need of a forever home.
Chance is about one to two-year-old Great Pyrenees mix who is described as a gentle giant. To adopt him, you must have either a six-foot fence or live in an apartment.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.
The adoption fee for dogs is $40. To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
