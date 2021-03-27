Chance is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Team | March 26, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 9:07 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.

They were joined by a dog named Chance who is in need of a forever home.

Chance is about one to two-year-old Great Pyrenees mix who is described as a gentle giant. To adopt him, you must have either a six-foot fence or live in an apartment.

The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.

The adoption fee for dogs is $40. To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.

To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.

