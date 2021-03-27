Rando is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue talked about a dog named Rando on Friday.
Rando is a one to two-year-old Basset-Heeler mix who is in need of a forever home.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue representatives will be at Petco on Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.
The adoption fee for dogs is $125 but that covers all shots, spay or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
