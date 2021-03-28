Community raises money for Iowa Park boy fighting Leukemia

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Two family friends organized a benefit for 5-year-old Miguel Marin, who was recently diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
“Our daughters have become best friends and have been best friends since daycare. So I knew I wanted to help in any way I could. And this is just our way to give back and help them,” said Audri Baker, benefit co-organizer.
Friends and the community showed up to support the Marin family and assist with finances.
The benefit included a hamburger plate meal, raffle items, and silent auction.
“It’s really eye opening to see how many people care, especially when it’s a child. I feel like that hits a little closer to home when it is a kid,” said Baker.
People who do not know the family donated and attended.
Miguel’s grandfather flew in from Florida to be in attendance and come back to the city where he raised his family.
“I’m so glad the community has been right behind my son’s crisis with his son. There’s no words to say thank you to everybody here in Iowa Park,” said Lucho Marin, Miguel’s grandfather.
The people in Iowa Park and surrounding areas are in this fight with Miguel.
“He’s a fighter and he’s battling this disease with a great attitude thanks to his mom and his father and all of his friends,” said Lucho Marin.
You can donate on GoFundMe here.
