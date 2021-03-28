Food giveaway helps people still struggling from winter storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Disaster Helping Hands partnered with Legacy Church of God to help people who are facing hunger from the winter storm a month ago by providing a box of food.
The non-profit provided the food through donations, which they fundraise every weekend.
Disaster Helping Hands was founded to assist with floods, fires, and tornadoes but saw this need following the winter storm.
“We are doing basically the staple goods that food goods that everybody normally uses in their kitchen to make this that or the other,” said Barbara Green, co-founder of Disaster Helping Hands.
Both the church and the organization extend their resources to support the community with any need.
This was the first time they teamed up.
In the morning, they started with a truck full of food and left when all of it was given out.
