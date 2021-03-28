University Kiwanis Club celebrates opening of playground

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Families went out to University Kiwanis Park for the celebration of the newly installed playground.
The inclusive playground for two to five-year-olds is a project the University Kiwanis Club started in 2019.
Saturday morning, club members held a ribbon cutting and thanked the donors.
The new playground has been open for weeks for kids to play on but it’s almost complete.
“It’s not quite done. We’re going to put shades over the benches and a west wall to keep this hot sun off of people in the summertime,” said Mary Rhoads, president of University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls.
The total cost of the playground is over $200,000. When about half of the money was raised, a matching grant helped get to the rest of the amount needed.
Foundations, club members, and the general public contributed to bring this playground to life.
University Kiwanis Club is looking ahead to next year’s annual pancake festival and hopes to grow in membership.
